Here we go! In some ways the NFC Championship games are more exciting than the Super Bowl itself which sometimes ends up being a bit anticlimactic. Well, last year’s was far from that. Still, let’s take a deep dive into each Conference Championship showdown and see who might be winning Sunday’s highly anticipated matchups:

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC Championship pits the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash of NFC East rivals. These teams split their regular season series, with each squad winning on their home turf. The Eagles boast the league’s top-ranked offense, led by Jalen Hurts, who threw for over 2,900 yards and combined 32 touchdowns this season. Their defense, is ranked number 1, has been opportunistic, generating crucial turnovers in key moments.

Advertisement

Washington, meanwhile, relies on a balanced attack spearheaded by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who emerged as a dual-threat weapon. Passing 331 completions out of 480 attempts (69% completion percentage). He has an insane 3,568 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns and 9 interceptions. For a rookie his 100.1 passer rating is impressive. Rushing he has 891 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns although he’s been sacked 47 times.

For the Eagles to win, Saquon Barkley needs to control the clock and keep the Commanders’ offense off the field. Conversely, Washington’s key to victory lies in Daniels’ ability to make plays with both his arm and legs, keeping the Eagles’ defense guessing.

Who ya’ll got? Jaylen Daniels and his upstart Commanders or the one two punch of Hurts and Saquon along with that staggering Philly defense?

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In the AFC Championship, the Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. This matchup features a classic offense versus defense showdown. The Bills, led by Josh Allen’s explosive arm and a plethora of receiving weapons, finished 10th in the league in total offense. However, they face a top 10 ranked Chiefs’ defense allowing 19 points per game. Patrick Mahomes, fresh off another MVP-caliber season, orchestrates the Chiefs’ high-powered attack, with Travis Kelce continuing to defy Father Time as his favorite target. For Kansas City to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes and Kelce need to continue their magical connection and exploit potential weaknesses in the Bills’ secondary.

Meanwhile Buffalo’s hopes rest on Allen’s arm. He’ll need to make smart decisions and avoid turnovers against the Chiefs’ defense. When it comes to long passes, Allen threw a pass of 25 yards or more in every game this season. Allen was also in the top 10 in the league for passing yards per attempt and top 10 in the league for touchdown percentage on passes. When it comes to rushing, Allen is nothing short of a dual threat who can run and pass, and he’s second only to Jalen Hurts in rushing scores.

So, who’s going to win? Will it be the fairytale of Mahomes and Kelce on their way to another Super Bowl appearance or is it finally Josh Allen’s time to break through the unfulfilled expectations and show the world he’s the best QB on the planet?

All comes down to this …

The possibility of the Chiefs achieving a three-peat has captivated the NFL world. A victory would solidify their place among the greatest dynasties in league history. However, standing in their way are two young quarterbacks hungry to etch their names in the annals of the game. For Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels, reaching the Super Bowl would nothing short of career-defining moments, and respective chances to prove themselves on the biggest stages.

One thing is for sure, this weekend promises two thrilling games with the stakes higher than ever.

Buckle up, ya’ll. The Source Sports has you covered.