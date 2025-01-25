adidas Basketball has proudly announced the signing of Satou Sabally, a rising star in the WNBA and key player for the German women’s national basketball team.



Sabally, known for her impressive skill set and leadership on the court, joins a roster of game-changing athletes in the sportswear brand’s lineup. As a standout forward, Sabally has proven herself as one of the most dynamic and influential players in the game, also making waves in the newly launched Unrivaled Basketball league.

“Joining the adidas Basketball family is a dream come true,” said Satou Sabally. “adidas is dedicated to innovation, creativity, and championing women’s sports. I can’t wait to inspire the next generation and continue moving the game forward with the support of my adidas family.”

“Satou was a priority addition to the adidas Basketball family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her joining,” said Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “Her versatility and commitment to making an impact made her a no brainer for the adidas roster. Satou is a unicorn on and off the court and we’re thrilled for her to help in building the future of adidas Basketball.”



With this partnership, adidas Basketball aims to continue empowering athletes who inspire future generations to reach for greatness, both on and off the court.

