The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will square off Sunday in the NFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Deportes), marking a pivotal moment in their divisional rivalry. This is only the second postseason meeting between the franchises, with Washington winning their 1990 Wild Card matchup 20-6.

Both teams split their regular-season series in 2024. Philadelphia claimed a 26-18 Week 11 victory, fueled by Saquon Barkley’s 146-yard rushing performance and two late touchdowns. Washington returned the favor in Week 16, overcoming a 13-point deficit as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, including a game-winner with six seconds left.

The Commanders, led by first-year head coach Dan Quinn, have defied expectations after a four-win 2023 season. Quinn guided the team to 14 wins, becoming only the second coach to oversee a 10-win improvement in his first season. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has set multiple rookie postseason records and could become the first rookie quarterback to start—and win—a Super Bowl.

Philadelphia, hosting its first Wild Card, Divisional, and Championship game in the same postseason, is no stranger to high-stakes games. Head coach Nick Sirianni has led the Eagles to 52 wins since 2021 and seeks to join elite company by reaching his second Super Bowl in four seasons.

With Barkley’s record-setting postseason form and the Eagles’ home-field advantage clashing against Washington’s Cinderella story, Sunday’s matchup promises a historic showdown.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in a highly anticipated AFC Championship Game. This marks the seventh-straight conference title appearance for Kansas City, which is chasing its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and the chance to extend an eight-game postseason winning streak, the third-longest in NFL history.

Kansas City, led by Patrick Mahomes, holds a 4-2 postseason record against Buffalo, including wins in the 2020 AFC Championship and the divisional rounds in 2021 and 2023. However, the Bills have dominated the regular-season rivalry, winning the last four matchups. In their Week 11 victory, Buffalo handed Kansas City its first loss of the season with a 30-21 win, highlighted by Josh Allen’s game-sealing 26-yard touchdown run.

Allen and Mahomes will become only the fifth quarterback duo to face off in at least four playoff games since 1950. With Allen’s Bills leading the NFL in takeaways (35) and turnover differential (+27) this season, Buffalo seeks its first Super Bowl berth since 1993. Head coach Sean McDermott, with 93 wins since 2017, ties for the second-most victories in an eight-year span.

Mahomes enters the game tied for second in all-time playoff wins (16) and leads a turnover-free Chiefs squad that hasn’t committed one since Week 12. Head coach Andy Reid will appear in his 12th conference title game, aiming to become the first to win multiple playoff games in six consecutive seasons. Tight end Travis Kelce, the all-time leader in 100-yard postseason games (nine), remains a pivotal offensive weapon.

The Chiefs aim to defend their back-to-back Super Bowl titles, while the Bills seek redemption and a chance to rewrite franchise history. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.