As Super Bowl LIX approaches, Gametime, the leading platform for last-minute tickets, has revealed the current prices for the big game on February 9th in New Orleans.

The cheapest available seats are priced at $6,835, including taxes and fees, while premium tickets can go as high as $56,000. For comparison, the lowest-priced tickets for last year’s Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl were $8,764, with top seats priced at $37,620. All available seats for the upcoming game can be viewed on Gametime’s website.

Kendrick Lamar and Apple Music revealed the official trailer for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The trailer confirmed that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA will join Lamar as a special guest, adding even more excitement to what promises to be a groundbreaking performance on the world’s largest stage.

The Halftime Show telecast will be a collaboration of industry powerhouses, with DPS producing the event and Roc Nation alongside Jesse Collins taking on the role of executive producer. Hamish Hamilton, a veteran in live performance direction, will helm the production. Roc Nation continues its partnership with the NFL, serving as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live show. Creative direction for Kendrick Lamar’s performance will be crafted by pgLang, the creative company co-founded by Lamar.

Apple Music’s partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation has turned the Super Bowl Halftime Show into the most-watched musical event of the year, delivering memorable and culturally significant performances to millions worldwide. Last year, Usher headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which became the most-watched Halftime performance in history. It also garnered three Emmy nominations in 2024, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE). Similarly, Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023 earned five Emmy nods, winning two — including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, a first in the history of Super Bowl Halftime performances.

Apple Music, with its unparalleled dedication to celebrating musicians, songwriters, and fans, continues to redefine how the world experiences music. Apple Music remains at the forefront of innovation, boasting over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. The platform’s multi-year partnership with the NFL ensures that the Super Bowl Halftime Show reaches new heights year after year.