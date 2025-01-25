On this date 25 years ago, neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo released his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Voodoo, a project that would go on to redefine the soundscape of R&B and neo-soul at the turn of the 21st century. Following the success of his groundbreaking debut, Brown Sugar (1995), D’Angelo returned with an even more ambitious and introspective body of work.

Recorded between 1998 and 1999 at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Voodoo brought together a remarkable assembly of talent associated with the Soulquarians—a musical collective that included luminaries like Questlove, J Dilla, and Erykah Badu. Primarily produced by D’Angelo himself, the album also features contributions from Raphael Saadiq and DJ Premier, with its sonic tapestry weaving elements of funk, jazz, hip-hop, and gospel into a cohesive masterpiece.

Thematically, Voodoo delves deep into complex layers of love, intimacy, growth, spirituality, and fatherhood. The album’s raw, groove-heavy sound showcased D’Angelo’s mastery as both a vocalist and musician, blending live instrumentation with a gritty, minimalist aesthetic that felt both timeless and ahead of its time.

Upon its release, Voodoo debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 320,000 copies in its first week and maintaining a strong presence on the charts for 33 weeks. The album was propelled by five singles, most notably “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” whose iconic music video not only catapulted D’Angelo into mainstream stardom but also sparked widespread conversation for its provocative visual approach.

Voodoo garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning D’Angelo several accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in modern soul music. Today, the album remains a cornerstone of the neo-soul movement and a testament to D’Angelo’s unparalleled artistry.

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this timeless classic, we salute D’Angelo and the incredible team of creatives who brought Voodoo to life. This masterpiece continues to inspire new generations, standing as a true benchmark of musical excellence.