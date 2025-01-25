President Donald Trump’s visit to Los Angeles for his first trip of his second term included a stop in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where devastating wildfires have left a trail of destruction. The president arrived at LAX to meet California Governor Gavin Newsom, his long-time political rival, marking a rare moment of cooperation between the two leaders who have previously clashed over wildfire management.

The wildfires that have ravaged California, including the Palisades Fire on the LA County coast, have caused widespread damage. As of the president’s visit, the Palisades Fire was 79% contained, having scorched 23,448 acres. The Eaton Fire, burning in Altadena, was 95% contained at 14,021 acres. Meanwhile, the Hughes Fire, which ignited in Castaic earlier in the week, continues to burn through 10,396 acres.

Despite ongoing investigations, the exact causes of these fires remain unknown, though they are now ranked as the second- and third-most destructive fires in California’s history. The state is bracing for lighter rain over the weekend, though experts caution it may not be enough to fully contain the fires.

Amid the crisis, California lawmakers approved a $2.5 billion fire relief package with bipartisan backing, reflecting a united front in the face of the destruction. Governor Newsom, in his remarks to the president, expressed optimism for future collaboration. “You were there for us during COVID,” Newsom said, referring to Trump’s support during the pandemic. “I don’t forget that, and I have all the expectations we’ll be able to work together to get this speedy recovery.”

Though cooperation was evident during the visit, the two leaders have not always agreed on wildfire management. Trump has previously claimed that California could have alleviated some of the firefighting challenges by simply “turning a valve” to increase water supplies. However, Newsom and experts in water management have dismissed this notion, stressing that it is not a viable solution for large-scale fires like those currently raging in the state.

As the recovery efforts continue, both sides seem committed to moving forward, at least for now, with the shared goal of rebuilding the devastated communities.