Two days after the untimely passing of DJ Unk, his wife has shared the alleged cause of his death: a heart attack.

The “Walk it Out” rapper’s death at age 43 came as a shock to many after his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, posted an announcement on social media on Friday announcing that she had unfortunately lost her husband and her children had lost their father. While she did not get into specifics about his health, she had alluded to the fact that he had recently been experiencing unspecified health issues, but was clear to publicly state that his death was not the result of drugs or other illicit substances.

Korey “Big Oomp” Roberson, founder of the record label that signed DJ Unk, shared the following statement in the wake of the rapper’s death:

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk.’ We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit,”

An Instagram post indicated that a candlelight vigil will be held at 5 pm on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Atlanta’s Central Park.