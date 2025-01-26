NBA 2K and EMPIRE Launch ‘Music to Ball To’ Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set

NBA 2K and San Francisco-based independent record label EMPIRE have announced the release of EMPIRE & NBA 2K Present: Music to Ball To, a limited edition vinyl box set celebrating the NBA 2K25 Season 2 soundtrack.

Available for preorder now through the EMPIRE website and retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Complex Shop, the $150 collectible will officially launch on Feb. 14, 2025.

The complete tracklist includes:

Advertisement

VINYL 1

“Demons In The Dark” – Money Man & Key Glock

“Magnum P.I.” – Larry June

“Rules” – Sauce Walka (feat. BossMan Dlow)

“Let’s Go” – Key Glock

“Ballin” – Lil Yee & Lil Pete

“Grab Yo Skates” – BabyTron

VINYL 2

“Wave” – Asake & Central Cee

“Legacy” – Babyface Ray & Doughboy Clay

“On Point” – LUCKI

“2 Million Up” – Peezy

“Triangle Offense” – Albee Al (feat. Dave East & Millyz)

“Nothing is Forever” – HAARPER

“Player’s Holiday ‘25” – P-Lo (feat. Larry June, Saweetie, G-Eazy, LaRussell, thuy & YMTK)

“Our partnership with 2K allows us to merge music, sports, and tech in an innovative way that feels authentic to the Bay Area,” said EMPIRE Founder/CEO Ghazi. “We’ve created an experience that shapes how we play, listen, and live.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with 2K, one of the most significant platforms in digital entertainment,” said Alexandra Moore, Chief Business Officer at EMPIRE. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of bridging basketball and music culture in a tangible, collectible format that appeals to fans of both worlds”.

“We’re excited to give 2K fans and music lovers a chance to own this unique collectible that highlights the cultural intersection of music and basketball,” said David Kelley, Director of Partnerships and Licensing at 2K. “This collaboration with EMPIRE underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to the 2K community.”

The premium set, designed by Brandon Murio, features 13 tracks from EMPIRE’s renowned artists such as Asake, Larry June, Money Man, BabyTron, and LUCKI. Alongside the music, the box includes basketball-textured packaging, custom vinyl sleeves, a 2K25 x EMPIRE basketball keychain, a “Music to Ball To” championship banner, and 35,000 VC for NBA 2K25.

With its hardwood glossed exterior and unique design, this vinyl set blends basketball culture with standout music, making it a must-have for fans of both NBA 2K and EMPIRE’s diverse roster.