Future Puts His Fans on Notice: ‘New Tape OTW’

Future is not finished yet. After dropping three No.1 projects in 2024, Future is teasing a new release for 2025. Hitting Instagram, Future showed off his fun from Paris, but the caption is what will get fan’s attention: “New tape OTW.”

Last week, 3-time GRAMMY®-winning Hip Hop superstar Future released the official music video for his heartfelt track “LOST MY DOG” from his historic album MIXTAPE PLUTO. Directed by Henri Alexander Levy, the black-and-white visual captures a deeply emotional Future, reflecting on the loss of a close friend to a drug overdose. With lyrics that resonate personally, the song speaks to a crisis affecting many communities.

In conjunction with the release, Future is using his platform to raise awareness about the impact of drug abuse, announcing a donation to D.A.R.E. America through his Freewishes Foundation. Epic Records is also contributing to the cause, and fans are encouraged to donate by viewing the “LOST MY DOG” video on YouTube or visiting dare.org/donate.

Advertisement

The video marks the sixth release from MIXTAPE PLUTO, following the earlier visuals for tracks like “TOO FAST,” “TEFLON DON,” and “TOLD MY.” Future’s ongoing commitment to this cause demonstrates his determination to use his music and influence to address pressing issues affecting society.