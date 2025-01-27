You ever got sleepy in the strip club? Keke Palmer has. After the first chemistry read for One of Them Days with SZA, Palmer revealed that she got a little too lit at the pregame and was tired at the storied Magic City.

“We were hanging out and afterwards, I said, ‘Hey, you wanna come back and chill at my house? I know you’re in town till tomorrow,” Palmer revealed “We can kick it. We can go out.’ She comes to the house. Me and her is getting into it. The drinks are flying. She said, ‘Well, hey girl, let’s go to Magic City,’ so we go to Magic.”

What happened at Magic? Slumber. “I done fell asleep. Girl, we had too many drinks at the house.” Palmer now is known as the grandma of the group.

You can hear the story below.