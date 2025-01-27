Kendrick Lamar reportedly plans to perform his hit diss track “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 9, 2026, despite a legal battle with his longtime rival, Drake. According to the U.S. Sun, sources close to Kendrick reveal that the rapper is set to take the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and perform the song, which has streamed over a billion times on Spotify, during the highly anticipated NFL event.

The track has sparked controversy due to its alleged insinuations about Drake, including accusations of being a “p*dophile.” While some have urged Kendrick to leave the song off his setlist for fear of stirring up significant backlash, insiders confirm that Kendrick remains resolute in his decision. “He won’t back down,” one insider told The U.S. Sun, adding that Kendrick isn’t concerned with the controversy or what Drake thinks of the track. “It’s a hit. Kendrick won’t be silenced or shut down.”

Drake, who has recently made headlines with a bombshell defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), is pushing back hard. The Canadian megastar claims the label not only released the diss track but also orchestrated a plan to have Kendrick perform it at the Super Bowl to incite public outrage and even stir “vigilante justice.”

In his lawsuit, Drake accuses UMG of intentionally painting him as a “criminal p*dophile” by promoting the track and facilitating Kendrick’s high-profile performance. He also details a troubling series of events that occurred after the song’s release on May 7, including a shooting at his home and multiple security breaches. According to court documents obtained by MailOnline, a car pulled up to Drake’s mansion, and someone yelled, “F**k Drake,” before gunshots rang out, hitting a guard. The shooting sent the guard to the hospital, but they survived, while the shooter was never caught. The following day, an intruder managed to dig under Drake’s security fence and entered the property, shouting racial slurs before being apprehended. This marked the second of three consecutive nights of security breaches at Drake’s home.

Despite the mounting drama, sources close to Kendrick insist that the backlash won’t sway him. “He doesn’t give a damn about what people say or think,” one insider said. “He will play it, no matter what people think or agree or disagree.”

With the stage set for what could be one of the most controversial Super Bowl halftime performances in recent history, all eyes will be on Kendrick Lamar as he prepares to potentially reignite his feud with Drake in front of a global audience.