Lil Wayne’s 15-Year-Old Son, Lil Novi, Faces Mixed Reactions From Fans For New Video Featuring His Father

When iconic figures excel in a particular field, there’s often immense pressure on their children to follow in their footsteps. If these kids show even a hint of talent in the same area, the expectations skyrocket—sometimes unfairly. Take, for example, LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce. Both have shown promise on the basketball court, with ties to top college programs. However, Bronny’s current position in the G League has prompted comparisons to his father’s legendary status despite their differing trajectories.

This same scrutiny seems to fall on Lil Wayne’s youngest son, Neal Carter, also known as Lil Novi. Now 15, Novi celebrated his birthday on November 30 by diving deeper into his budding music career. He dropped a single titled “2 KOOL 4 SKOOL” alongside a teaser EP called B4 The albVm, hinting at more music to come.

Adding to the excitement, Lil Novi recently previewed a music video that includes two appearances by his father, Lil Wayne, and potentially a cameo from one of his older brothers. In the clip, the trio shares screen time and cruises in a Ferrari, creating a wholesome family moment that fans of Wayne can appreciate.

However, not everyone has been kind about Novi’s musical endeavors. While some fans view this as a heartwarming collaboration, others have used the opportunity to criticize the young artist. One commenter wrote, “Would’ve told my son to get back in the booth—you ain’t carrying my legacy like that.” Another added, “People over 30, this is not for us. So leave it be.”

Much of the criticism seems to stem from Novi’s style, which reflects influences from his generation rather than directly mimicking his father’s legendary sound. He even revealed that his favorite Lil Wayne album is Tha Carter V, showing a connection to his dad’s more recent work.

Despite the backlash, there are voices of reason among the critics. “Remind me to never f*** with y’all in real life. Y’all too judgmental in the comment section,” one fan defended.

Ultimately, Lil Novi is just 15 years old, pursuing his passion and finding his voice. Whether he lives up to his father’s legacy or forges his own path, the most important thing is that he’s chasing his dreams—and that’s something worth supporting.