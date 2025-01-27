Plies is making his stance clear after Target announced it would be scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a recent social media post, the rapper shared his thoughts on the company’s decision, which followed a statement from Target’s Chief Community Impact and Equity Officer, Kiera Fernandez, on January 24. Fernandez stated that Target was entering a “new chapter,” emphasizing that the company understands the need to adapt to the changing external landscape.

In response, Plies took to Instagram to voice his frustration. “They on that crazy train now,” he said, implying that Target’s shift in direction was out of touch with the values they once stood for. He clarified that he would no longer spend his money at the retailer: “You can’t get no more of this muthaf*ckin money from me.”

Before the announcement, Plies admitted he had been a loyal Target customer, often shopping at their stores. But now, with the company stepping away from its DEI efforts, he had a new perspective. He took a satirical jab at Target’s famous slogan, “Expect More. Pay Less,” saying, “I expected more, so now I’ll be paying less.”

Plies has always been outspoken on social issues, and this latest comment isn’t the first time he’s called out corporate or political decisions. He recently criticized the short-lived TikTok ban, calling it “bullsht.” He believed the move was more about political theatrics than genuine privacy concerns. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Dear TikTok, y’all ain’t fooling nobody with this bullsht azz shutdown! Y’all caught up in the circus too, u trolling now like everybody else. Y’all will be back up after the inauguration! Gotta make it look heroic! Y’all know what he want, give him a check he’ll let y’all slide!”

With his latest remarks on Target, Plies is proving once again that he’s unafraid to speak his mind regarding corporate decisions and political moves.