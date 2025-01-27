Rick Ross Faces $65K Tax Bill in Georgia Amid Massive Real Estate Moves

Rick Ross is under financial scrutiny after the Georgia Department of Revenue accused him of owing nearly $65,000 in back taxes. According to In Touch, the state filed a tax execution against the rapper in late 2023, alleging he failed to pay $64,995.21 for his 2021 tax year. This includes the original $29,043 tax bill, accumulated interest, collection costs, and additional fees.

Despite this looming tax issue, Ross continues to make waves in the luxury real estate market. The MMG mogul is well-known for his collection of high-end properties, including his sprawling 109-room mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia, which boxing legend Evander Holyfield once owned. In 2023, Ross also splurged on a $35 million mansion on Miami’s exclusive Star Island, an area home to other celebrity residents like Diddy.

Ross’s real estate ambitions aren’t stopping there. In December 2023, he expressed interest in purchasing a massive Atlanta estate owned by Cardi B. After the rapper posted a photo of her luxurious property on X (formerly Twitter), Ross reached out on Instagram asking, “Asking price?” This interaction sparked rumors that he might add another high-profile home to his portfolio.

Advertisement

Cardi, however, has made it clear she’s not fond of living in Atlanta. Last year, during an Instagram Live, she explained, “I don’t live in Atlanta. I have a house there, but I only visit three or four times a year for maybe a week at most. I tried moving there in 2018 and stayed for six months. I hated it. I don’t have friends or family in Atlanta, so it just wasn’t for me.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross has become prominent in Atlanta’s real estate market. In 2023, he bought Meek Mill’s Atlanta mansion for over $4 million in cash after the property had been on the market for over two years. Ross’s realtor, Alisha Gillooly, praised the deal, stating, “This transaction solidifies his impact on the luxury market.”

While Ross continues to expand his real estate empire, his ongoing tax issues raise questions about how the “Biggest Bawse” will manage his financial situation. With his penchant for high-profile property investments, all eyes are on him as this tax dispute unfolds.