Music mogul and Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons is once again under scrutiny after allegations surfaced that he has failed to pay over $3 million in settlement agreements stemming from sexual assault claims made by two women.

Court Records Reveal Missed Payments

According to new court filings reported by Court House News, Simmons owes approximately $3 million to Toni Sallie and $200,000 to Alexia Norton Jones. Both women have publicly accused Simmons of sexual assault in recent years, and the settlements, initially confidential, are now public following their inclusion in New York County Supreme Court records.

Advertisement

Sallie entered into a $3 million settlement agreement with Simmons on November 23, 2023, which required strict confidentiality regarding the nature of her claims. However, Sallie alleges that Simmons has paid only $60,000 of the agreed amount. She is now seeking to recover the remaining $2.94 million, along with 20% annualized interest that began accruing in February 2024.

Jones, referred to as “Jane Doe” in her agreement, entered a $300,000 settlement with Simmons on April 12, 2023. Like Sallie’s, her agreement remains vague on the specific allegations but references “alleged personal physical injuries and/or physical sickness, as well as … attendant emotional distress.” Simmons reportedly owes Jones $200,000.

Allegations and Legal Standstill

While Simmons has not admitted to wrongdoing in either settlement, the women’s claims remain a part of a broader pattern of allegations against him. Sallie and Jones have publicly detailed their accusations of sexual assault, adding to a growing list of women who have come forward with similar claims in recent years.

The court filings also include a stern reminder to Simmons and his counsel about their legal obligations. Sallie’s attorney warned Simmons to preserve all documents and data relevant to her claims and any other potential cases.

Legal Silence from Simmons’ Team

Simmons and his legal representatives have not commented on the recent developments. However, the mounting legal and financial challenges are yet another blow to the embattled music executive, whose reputation has been tarnished by multiple allegations of misconduct.

As the case unfolds, both Sallie and Jones are seeking justice not only through the recovery of unpaid settlements but also by holding Simmons accountable for what they allege to be years of harm. With public records shedding new light on the confidential agreements, the legal and public pressure on Simmons is likely to intensify in the coming months.

This story is developing, and Simmons’ camp has yet to provide a response to the allegations or explain the missed payments.