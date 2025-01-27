The Wayans Brothers are officially bringing their iconic Scary Movie franchise back to the big screen with a long-awaited reboot, set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026, according to Deadline. This marks the first time in nearly two decades that Marlon and Shawn Wayans will craft a new script for the beloved parody series.

Fans of the franchise couldn’t be more excited, as this reboot will be the first Scary Movie project the brothers have worked on since the original series took off in the early 2000s. Despite past tensions with the studio, the duo is reuniting with Paramount and Miramax for the new project. The Wayans had stepped away from the franchise after Harvey and Bob Weinstein, co-founders of Miramax, declined their terms for the third installment.

The Wayans’ involvement with the franchise began with the first Scary Movie in 2000, which they co-wrote and starred in. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the film grossed an impressive $42.5 million, making it the highest-grossing R-rated horror-comedy cinema at the time and setting a significant milestone as the biggest opening for a Black director.

Deadline reported the 2026 reboot marks a significant return to the franchise for the Wayans Brothers, who are eager to recapture the magic of their original success. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re excited to bring new life to Scary Movie for a new generation,” Marlon Wayans shared in a statement.

In the meantime, Marlon Wayans has been sharing messages of hope and reflection, particularly in light of the California wildfires. A few weeks ago, he posted a powerful image of the iconic Hollywood sign burning and shared his thoughts with his followers. “Wow… this image got me thinking spiritually… not sure if it’s real. Don’t care,” he wrote. He believes the devastation of the fires is part of a larger “rebirth” moment, urging people to see this as a time for reflection and unity. “This is rinsing our souls of all the devastation we have endured over the past five years—COVID, strikes, fires, etc. This is the moment we come together as an entertainment community.”

Marlon continued, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. “It’s time to focus on triumph instead of the tragedies we endure,” he said in a follow-up post. He also expressed gratitude for first responders, acknowledging their sacrifices, and declared his belief that Los Angeles would recover “bigger and better.”

As fans eagerly anticipate the Scary Movie reboot in 2026, Marlon’s messages of hope and renewal show that while the Wayans Brothers are returning to their comedic roots, they’re also committed to uplifting the community during challenging times.