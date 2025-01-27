Kid Cudi Posts After Stalker Breaks Into His Home: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe”

What’s up with all these stalkers these days? Kid Cudi has revealed that a recent break-in at his Los Angeles home was the work of a stalker, leaving the rapper feeling unsettled about his safety. On Thursday, Jan. 23, Cudi took to Instagram to address the incident, clarifying the details and stressing that it was no laughing matter.

Like, what the actual hell?

“Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see this internets running w things and making jokes and this sh*t not funny,” he wrote. “The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years without me knowing.” Cudi explained that the man had attended his shows and events both in the U.S. and abroad, and had even traveled across the country to break into his home. “He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing and ideas he had,” the rapper continued.

“This is nothing funny,” Cudi emphasized. “My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don’t feel safe now.”

Check out the post below …

Following the wildly unsettling experience, Cudi confirmed that he would step up his security. “I’m gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said. “If I’m standoffish when u see me in public now, this is why.”

Get this: the break-in took place on January 15, with the intruder reportedly showering, using the bathroom, and eating food before police arrived. Security footage helped authorities identify and catch the man, who was later charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities.

More, just over a week prior, on January 8, Cudi had shared another Instagram post about evacuating his home due to the California wildfires. “Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib,” he wrote at the time. “I’m safe w my loved ones, dogs are safe. For all the folks who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you, and I’m praying for us all and I send all my love to you and yours.”

Cudi’s recent experiences have shaken him, but it seems clear that he’s prioritizing his security and well-being above all.

What ya’ll think? Is it time for a new security system, service, attack dogs, or more mental health for those needing it? Probably all of the above.