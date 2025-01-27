This story may include information that some readers may find disturbing or triggering.

Meek Mill and Freddie Gibbs are among the loudest voices calling out Akademiks after the media personality found himself embroiled in controversy following allegations of child grooming.

Get this, the ugly accusations stem from a clip that surfaced over the weekend, showing Akademiks in a disturbing conversation with a 15-year-old known as NourGXD during a Fortnite stream. In the clip, Akademiks asked the teenager inappropriate questions, including one about whether he would allow another person to engage in sexual activity. As the teen appeared uncomfortable, Akademiks continued with alarming comments, leading Nour to label the interaction as “grooming.”

Full stop. The internet, streaming chats, DMs and all that are dangerous places. Children need to be protected. Period.

Back to this story. The fallout was immediate, with both Meek Mill and Freddie Gibbs taking to social media to voice their outrage. Meek Mill urged parents to be vigilant, writing on X: “If you’re a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man. He’s grooming children with a very large platform that ‘kids’ like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily ‘VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.’” He continued, “At the point he’s an extremist! This the guy spreading false info on black culture… This better be AI!!!” Gibbs, no stranger to his own long-standing beef with Akademiks, didn’t mince words, simply calling him a “bitch.”

Here’s where it gets worse. Akademiks responded to the backlash, admitting that his comments were “regrettable” and calling it a “teachable moment.” He defended his behavior, claiming, “I am wrong. I will be better,” and tried to justify his remarks by stating that he didn’t believe the situation was as problematic because the person involved was male. However, Nour rejected Akademiks’ apology on X, saying, “After everything that happened and after they tryna defame Max… he realized he’s in the wrong only ‘cause he got caught.” Nour went on to call Akademiks’ comments “truly uncomfortable, unnecessary and disgusting.”

Meek Mill and Akademiks … Beef timeline:

While the controversy surrounding Akademiks continues to unfold, the beef between him and Meek Mill has been ongoing for years. It all began in 2017 when Meek’s album Wins & Losses was released. Akademiks, who had been a prominent voice in hip-hop media, was accused by Meek of failing to promote the album. In an episode of Everyday Struggle, Akademiks revealed that Meek had sent him a direct message, essentially instructing him to post the album or not post about him at all. Akademiks explained, “Meek didn’t appreciate I didn’t post his album… I stopped posting them after they started threatening me.”

Their tension escalated in 2020 when Meek Mill attempted to get Akademiks “canceled,” accusing him of contributing to escalating beefs that had led to real-world violence. Meek tweeted, “Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them… he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt.” A few days later, Akademiks fired back in a live stream, revealing that he had called the police on Meek for threatening him, saying, “I know Ak is supposed to be the dude who like you could just get everything off on. Cool, I’m just not into being bullied…”

The feud continued to heat up on the Clubhouse app in December 2020, where Meek Mill and Akademiks exchanged harsh words, but rapper 21 Savage helped mediate and cool things down. Both Meek and Akademiks praised 21 Savage for his role in quelling the tension. However, in February 2024, the feud reignited after Akademiks shared excerpts from a 73-page lawsuit against Diddy, which mentioned Meek Mill’s name. Akademiks taunted Meek, saying, “If you don’t get a Twitter rant saying you about to get Lil Rod killed… you been tweeting about everything on planet Earth, but no mention of this?”

Meek fired back angrily on X, saying, “Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you!” This set off another round of back-and-forth insults, with Meek calling Akademiks an alcoholic and Akademiks claiming Meek had “fallen off.” Akademiks later accused Meek of being angry because of speculation about his sexuality.

The drama reached its peak in early March when Akademiks went on a livestream and revealed that the police had shown up at his doorstep, allegedly summoned by Meek Mill. By the end of the month, Meek announced that he had blocked Akademiks on X, claiming it was all a part of a strategy to see how long he could “make a bad geek lose sleep.” Akademiks, undeterred, declared victory over the online war, tweeting, “No Way Meek Mill blocked Me… I out tweeted Mr. Twitter Fingers himself.”

This latest strife, sparked by Akademiks’ seemingly admitted behavior, adds another layer to the long-running feud between him and Meek Mill, but more importantly highlighting the broader issues surrounding the streamers alleged conduct, influence and what society as a whole needs to do to protect our children in digital spaces.