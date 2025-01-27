The Brooklyn Nets have honored NBA legend and Hall of Famer Vince Carter with a community-focused initiative, unveiling a basketball court and gymnasium refurbishment at Madison Square Boys and Girls Club’s Thomas S. Murphy Clubhouse in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. The revamped space, named “The Vince Carter Community Gymnasium,” recognizes the team’s retirement of Carter’s iconic No. 15 jersey and underscores their commitment to uplifting Brooklyn communities.

The project, funded by the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation, includes upgrades like a refurbished court, new backboards, bleachers, acoustic walls, and improved lighting, with completion scheduled for the summer. The Clubhouse serves more than 5,000 children daily across Brooklyn and the Bronx, providing a safe space for youth development.

“I am truly honored to have this gymnasium named after me and am grateful to the Nets for this recognition,” said Carter. “My hope is that this space will not only be a place for youth to train and grow, but also serve as a hub for education, learning, and development. I want the youth who step through these doors to know that hard work, dedication, and belief in themselves can take them further than they ever imagined.”

Advertisement

“Vince’s impact on the game of basketball extends far beyond his incredible achievements on the court; he has been a true ambassador for the sport and an inspiration to so many, especially here in our community,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “This project will be a testament to his legacy, and a space where future generations can come to learn, grow, and dream—just as Vince did when he was first starting out.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Nets on this renovation in honor of Vince Carter, a true legend of the game and a role model for countless young athletes,” said Brooklyn Borough Director of Madison Square Boys and Girls Club Stanley King. “Vince’s dedication, perseverance, and generosity have left a lasting mark on the world of basketball, and now, his legacy will inspire future generations right here in our community in a space focused on building champions both on and off the court.”

At today’s dedication ceremony, Carter was joined by Nets General Manager Sean Marks, Clubhouse leaders, and former Nets players. The event featured a basketball clinic for 50 local youth, led by Carter and the alumni.

This initiative is part of a broader celebration of Carter’s career, including a jersey retirement ceremony tonight at Barclays Center and the premiere of a documentary chronicling his life and time with the Nets.