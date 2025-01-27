Exclusives featured

Today In Hip Hop History: Twista Dropped His Fourth LP ‘Kamikaze’ 21 Years Ago

January 27, 2025
Sha Be Allah

On this day in 2004, Chicago rap icon Twista released Kamikaze, his fourth studio album and a landmark in his storied career. Marking its 21st anniversary, Kamikaze remains Twista’s most successful project, earning him his first and only platinum certification while cementing his legacy in Hip-Hop history.

Fueled by chart-topping hits like the Kanye West-assisted “Slow Jamz” and the smooth yet electrifying “Overnight Celebrity,” Kamikaze debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album showcased Twista’s unparalleled technical skill and ability to bridge the gap between underground credibility and mainstream appeal seamlessly.

By 2004, Twista’s Guinness World Record-holding rap speed had become his signature, but few realized the Chi-Town MC had been honing his craft since the late 1980s. Once an underground phenomenon, his tongue-twisting style became a defining feature of Hip-Hop’s evolution, proving his artistry stood the test of time.

In celebration of Kamikaze‘s 21st anniversary, The Source revisits Twista’s groundbreaking contributions to Hip-Hop and highlights five standout tracks that remind us why his legacy remains untouchable.

