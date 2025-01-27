On this day in 2004, Chicago rap icon Twista released Kamikaze, his fourth studio album and a landmark in his storied career. Marking its 21st anniversary, Kamikaze remains Twista’s most successful project, earning him his first and only platinum certification while cementing his legacy in Hip-Hop history.

Fueled by chart-topping hits like the Kanye West-assisted “Slow Jamz” and the smooth yet electrifying “Overnight Celebrity,” Kamikaze debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album showcased Twista’s unparalleled technical skill and ability to bridge the gap between underground credibility and mainstream appeal seamlessly.

By 2004, Twista’s Guinness World Record-holding rap speed had become his signature, but few realized the Chi-Town MC had been honing his craft since the late 1980s. Once an underground phenomenon, his tongue-twisting style became a defining feature of Hip-Hop’s evolution, proving his artistry stood the test of time.

In celebration of Kamikaze‘s 21st anniversary, The Source revisits Twista’s groundbreaking contributions to Hip-Hop and highlights five standout tracks that remind us why his legacy remains untouchable.

“Welcome 2 My Hood(Remix)” – DJ Khaled feat. Mavado, Birdman, Ace Hood, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Bun B, Waka Flocka Flame and Twista

“Overnight Celebrity” – Twista

“So Sexy” – Twista Feat. R. Kelly

“Slow Jamz” – Feat .Jamie Foxx

“Woosah” – Jeremih Feat. Twista and Juicy J