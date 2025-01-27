Travis Scott has delivered the video to his new track “4×4.” This is the first single from Scott in 2025.

In the video, Travis pulls two roles: evoking presidential treatment as he has Secret Service and also the hardcore champion, donning his WWE title belt on his shoulder. Hat tip to Triple H for the water moment.

You can see the video below.

Last year, Travis Scott let fans know that the wait for music isn’t that long. While on hand at Art Basel, Scott provided an update to fans.

“It’s on the way,” he said. “Like, really on the way.”