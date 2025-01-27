Just weeks after sharing the joyous news of her pregnancy, rapper Coi Leray found herself at the center of controversy after a cryptic Instagram post hinted at being “cheated on.” Though Leray didn’t name anyone directly, fans quickly speculated that the alleged drama involved fellow artist Trippie Redd, presumed to be the father of her child.

While Trippie Redd has remained silent, the drama took another turn when his ex, Ayleks, stepped into the spotlight. On Saturday (Jan. 25), Ayleks addressed accusations of “ruining a happy home” and shared alleged messages between herself and Leray, sparking even more online discourse.

A Heated Exchange

In a TikTok post, Ayleks, known for her song “Live For You,” denied involvement in the drama and pushed back against harassment from Leray’s fans. “What’s not cool is coming to my page and harassing me based on assumptions,” Ayleks wrote, emphasizing that she had no part in the alleged situation and described herself as Trippie’s “first love.”

Ayleks later shared screenshots of a heated Instagram exchange allegedly between her and Leray. In one message, Leray reportedly wrote, “You really are a fking loser. You sell psy, so I wouldn’t even be surprised if you’re still around.” Ayleks clapped back, “I’m a loser for what? Because your n**ga is on BS while you’re pregnant? That has nothing to do with me.”

Leray, seemingly undeterred, reportedly responded, “He said you stink. [I don’t care].” Ayleks escalated the tension by claiming Trippie had been “offering to pay” her and suggested Leray focus on confronting “the b**ch he’s cheating with.”

Coi Leray Speaks Out

In the wake of the exchange, Leray took to Instagram Stories to share her feelings, writing, “Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless.”

She followed up by reposting a pointed tweet: “People’s actions can make it clear that they have no respect or regard for you, regardless of what they say. Their actions clearly indicate they don’t value you. When you notice this, take it for what it is. Remember, actions speak louder than words.”

Though she avoided addressing specific details, her posts hinted at the emotional toll the situation has taken.

Fans Divided Over the Drama

The unfolding situation has left fans divided. Many have shown support for Leray, sympathizing with her apparent heartbreak. Others have questioned the legitimacy of the drama, speculating about the full story behind the cryptic posts and accusations.

As of now, neither Coi Leray nor Trippie Redd has addressed the rumors directly, leaving the truth behind the controversy shrouded in mystery. With emotions running high and social media buzzing, the situation continues to capture public attention as fans await clarity from those involved.