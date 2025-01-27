Ty Dolla $ign Says ‘Vultures 3’ is Coming With Ye

Vultures not done! Ty Dolla $ign revealed the third edition of his album series with Ye is on the way. Speaking at Paris Fashion Week, Ty$ revealed the joint album is coming but he and Ye have their own solo projects loaded as well:

Ty Dolla $ign confirms 'Vultures 3' on the way, plus Ye's 'BULLY' and Ty's upcoming album, 'Tycoon.' pic.twitter.com/BMws3CTwRO — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 24, 2025

“Vultures 3 on the way, Bully on the way and my new album, Tycoon, on the way,” Ty said.

Ye is back in his music bag and we have North West to thank for that. While sharing some studio sessions for the BULLY album, Ye ccredited North for reigniting his music spark.

“This little girl made me love music again,” Kanye West wrote in the IG caption. “She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”

You can see the message below.