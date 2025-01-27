Fans were abuzz with speculation when Will Smith hinted at a connection to The Matrix franchise. However, it has now been revealed that the Hollywood icon is collaborating with Detroit rapper Big Sean on a new single, “Beautiful Scars.”

On Sunday (January 26), Smith unveiled a trailer for the track that brilliantly recreates one of the most memorable scenes from the original 1999 Matrix movie. In the teaser, Smith steps into the role of Neo (famously played by Keanu Reeves), while Big Sean channels his inner Morpheus (originally portrayed by Laurence Fishburne).

The clip humorously reflects on Smith’s career choices. At one point, Big Sean’s Morpheus says:

“Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life. There’s only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two, but we’re not gonna focus on that one,” a playful nod to Smith’s widely discussed slap incident at the 2022 Oscars.

Advertisement

Sean continues, presenting Smith with a choice reminiscent of Neo’s pivotal moment in The Matrix:

“So, I’m gonna give you a choice. Blue pill, everything remains the same, and you get to move on with your life. Red pill, you get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours.”

Unlike Neo, who famously chose the red pill, Smith cheekily swallows both pills, leaving Sean in stunned disbelief. The video ends on a cliffhanger, sparking curiosity about what happens next.

The full music video for “Beautiful Scars,” slated for release on Thursday (January 30), is rumored to feature additional Matrix-inspired visuals. Whether the creative team behind the film franchise had a hand in the teaser remains unclear.

Smith first teased a Matrix connection earlier this month with a cryptic Instagram post. The video referenced the fact that he turned down the role of Neo in 1997, opting instead for Wild Wild West. His post concluded with the intriguing message:

“But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will… The Matrix has you…”

While Warner Bros. and director Drew Goddard are moving forward with a new Matrix installment, insiders confirm that Smith is not involved. Regardless, his collaboration with Big Sean offers fans an entertaining Matrix-themed twist, blending humor and nostalgia with their creative new single.