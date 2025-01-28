A$AP Rocky Faces Trial for Felony Assault Charges, Admits to Firing “Warning Shots”

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky is currently on trial, facing two felony assault charges for allegedly firing shots at his former A$AP Mob associate, A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron). The trial stems from a 2021 incident in Hollywood, where prosecutors allege Rocky fired a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at Relli during an altercation.

The Defense: “It Was a Prop Gun”

On Friday (January 24), Rocky’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, addressed the allegations during the first full day of arguments, admitting that the rapper – real name Rakim Mayers – did fire a gun but claimed it was a “starter pistol” used to break up a fight.

According to Tacopina, the shots were not intended to harm but to diffuse a physical altercation between Relli and another A$AP Mob member, A$AP Illz (real name Illijah Ulanger). “Rocky fired that prop gun,” Tacopina stated. “He fired twice, hoping the sound would be enough to scare off Relli and protect Illz.”

Tacopina argued that the firearm in question was a fake gun Rocky had previously used in a music video with Rihanna, described during the trial as his “life partner” and the mother of his two sons. The lawyer also claimed the rapper carried the prop weapon for personal safety after experiencing violence and stalking in the past.

The Prosecution’s Case

Prosecutors paint a very different picture, alleging that Rocky intentionally pointed and fired a handgun at Relli near the W Hotel Hollywood in November 2021. They argue the incident was premeditated, with Relli lured to the location under the pretense of resolving a disagreement.

Relli has accused Rocky of firing multiple shots during the altercation, claiming he is a victim of assault and battery, negligence, and emotional distress.

“A Case of Lies, Jealousy, and Greed”

Tacopina vehemently denied the prosecution’s claims, describing Relli as the “source of all the evidence” and accusing him of fabricating the story for financial gain. “Ladies and gentlemen, this case is all about money,” Tacopina told jurors. “The evidence will show it’s nothing more than a money grab.”

He added, “This is a case about one man’s lies, jealousy, and greed.”

Rejected Plea Deal and High Stakes

Earlier this week, Rocky rejected a plea deal from prosecutors, which would have required him to plead guilty to one felony assault charge in exchange for a 180-day jail sentence. By opting to go to trial, the rapper now faces the possibility of a guilty verdict and harsher penalties if convicted.

The Backstory

The decision to bring the case to trial was made in 2023 after months of legal back-and-forth. According to court records, Rocky has denied all wrongdoing, maintaining that the shots fired were never intended to harm and that Relli’s claims are baseless.

As the trial unfolds, the stakes are high for the rapper, who has his reputation and his family life with Rihanna and their two young sons on the line.

Public Reaction and What’s Next

The case has sparked intense public interest, with fans and critics following the courtroom drama closely. As testimony continues, the spotlight remains on Rocky and Relli, with questions surrounding the truth of what happened that November night still unanswered.

Whether Rocky’s defense strategy will hold up in court remains to be seen, but the trial is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the rapper’s career and personal life.