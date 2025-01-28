DJ Akademiks does not want to cut his losses and instead chooses violence. The streamer is once again escalating matters, this time responding to Freddie Gibbs’ tweet with a fierce personal attack. After Gibbs tweeted a simple “b****” aimed at Akademiks, the online war between the two went to a new level.

This latest round of beef or whatever you want to call this between the two has its roots in a long-standing feud that started several years ago, following Gibbs’ controversial comments about his former label boss, Jeezy. Their rivalry has included plenty of insults, with Akademiks often mentioning Gibbs’ past relationships in his jabs.

After Gibbs’ recent tweet, Akademiks didn’t hold back, using a livestream to fire back. He reminded Gibbs of his turbulent past with ex-girlfriend Destini Creams, an adult film star, who made headlines after claiming that Gibbs ghosted her following news of her pregnancy. Creams later exposed Gibbs by sharing a compromising Valentine’s Day photo that contributed to the “Spreadie Gibbs” nickname.

Sheesh.

And get this, Akademiks wasted no time in bringing this up, mocking Gibbs’ personal life and referencing the drama surrounding Creams. “She wanted to link with me, I bought a stethoscope off Amazon,” Akademiks joked, continuing, “I don’t even know if that’s how you hear the baby heartbeat, but I was going to try.” He then took it a step further, saying, “And I was gonna try to talk to your baby—tell him, ‘Hey Freddie Jr., Your father’s in the real world, and he’s a b****.’”

While Akademiks’ posts were straight shots, he defended his actions, citing past remarks from Gibbs in which the rapper had allegedly wished harm upon him. “Freddie said he wanted me to be (unalived), so I’m just giving it back to him,” Akademiks said, justifying his personal attack.

As this feud or what have you continues to heat up, it’s clear that Akademiks and Gibbs aren’t backing down anytime soon. Fans are bracing themselves for whatever comes next in this ongoing back-and-forth.