Cam’ron’s recent remarks about the career trajectories of veteran Black actors sparked an unexpected response from actor and rapper Omar Gooding, but the Dipset legend doesn’t appear fazed.

The situation began in December when Cam’ron hosted 50 Cent on his sports talk show, It Is What It Is, which he co-hosts with Ma$e. During their discussion, Cam touched on the challenges experienced by Black actors in securing consistent roles, suggesting they take a more independent approach to filmmaking.

“No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about,” Cam said. “But [if you’re] Ving Rhames, you’re sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all n-ggas sitting around. I would have saved my money and shot my own shit by now. But a Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up to put them in something.”

Gooding, however, wasn’t pleased about being singled out—especially with the erroneous addition of “Junior” to his name, which seemed to confuse him with his brother, Cuba Gooding Jr. On Saturday (January 25), Gooding clapped back with a diss track titled “Fix Ya Mouth,” which he called his official response to Cam’ron’s comments.

“Not a fan of the word ‘Diss.’ I just respond when my name is brought up, even if it’s pronounced ignorantly like by adding a Jr.,” Gooding explained on Instagram. “I’ve got a WHOLE LOT to say… time to speak up. This record is simply a teaser, but it’s gotten y’all attention, so buckle up!”

Cam’ron, known for his sense of humor, didn’t escalate the situation. Instead, he responded to an Instagram post by Gooding with a lighthearted comment accompanied by face-palm and laughing emojis. “Lo[l] my bad bro. I don’t want no smoke,” Cam wrote, appearing to diffuse any lingering tension.

While it’s unclear if Gooding plans to release a follow-up to his track, the exchange has certainly sparked conversation about the challenges and dynamics in both the acting and Hip Hop industries.