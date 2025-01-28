Cardi B Vows She and Bardigang Will ‘Have the Last Laugh’

Cardi B is teasing the last laugh she and Bardi Gang will have. Speaking in her BG Secret Society IG broadcast channel, Cardi declared the effort to “put on” for her loyal followers.

“The way me and Bardigang gonna have the last laugh muahahaha,” Cardi wrote. “l can’t stand y’all but I gotta put on for y’all like I put on for my kids ‘cause y’all been holding me down for too long!”

“Me and Bardigang gonna have the last laugh” exactly! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/bU5EyYI2En — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) January 26, 2025

What will the last laugh consist of? Who knows but Cardi has been teasing her return to music.

In December, Cardi B wanted the world to know she is far from hard up for money. With rumors flying that the rapper must rely on brand deals, Cardi hit Spaces to reveal she could make $65 million in a day.

“I want to let y’all know that I could wake up tomorrow and sign a contract, and I would have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, in my bank,” Cardi said.

She would reveal that she has not accepted a touring deal because her second album isn’t out. That’s currently scheduled for 2025. You can see the reveal below.

Cardi B is gearing up for a major comeback in 2025. The Bronx-bred diva is sending a clear message to anyone who’s crossed her in 2024. On Sunday, November 24, Cardi took to IG Live, delivering a message to her followers and detractors alike.

With her trademark confidence, Cardi warned those who had wronged her this year, demanding they make amends before the new year begins. “I’m telling you right now,” she said, her tone firm. “Every person who played with me in 2024—y’all better apologize today. I mean it. Apologize today.”

Now, Cardi has made it clear she plans to enter 2025 with a clean slate, having no tolerance for any lingering disrespect. Her declaration became even more intense as she continued, saying, “As soon as 12:00 A.M. hits, I’m hitting the reset button. And I’m whipping everybody’s ass with a wet belt.”

The thought of the wet belt. Lol.

Though she didn’t name specific individuals, Cardi’s frustration was palpable. “I’m sick of everybody,” she confessed, revealing her weariness with the drama she’s faced over the past year.

Sometimes the apps don’t need to be called out. They know who they are.

Looking back on 2024, Cardi called it “the weirdest year I’ve ever experienced.” She had previously shared that her highly anticipated sophomore album, initially expected to drop in 2024, would be delayed. Despite the setback, she remains optimistic about the future. “Next year is going to be my year,” she confidently declared. “My album will drop, and my secret businesses will finally come to light.”

Interestingly, she wrapped up her Live on a lighter note; Cardi showed her usual humor, joking, “Hopefully, I get myself a little boyfriend next year. I’m hoe-less right now,” before adding, “I gotta get my s### together.”

Let’s see what happens. We’re here for it.