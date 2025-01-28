Fresh off the release of his long-awaited debut album Can’t Rush Greatness, Central Cee, the UK’s global rap sensation, has unveiled the official music video for “Truth In The Lies” featuring Lil Durk. This highly anticipated album marks a defining moment in Central Cee’s career, following his meteoric rise to global stardom and his domination of the charts.

The track, filled with introspective lyrics and sharp verses from both artists, delves into the complex themes of truth and deception. The visual amplifies the powerful message, combining gripping imagery with poignant storytelling. As Central Cee continues to expand his global influence, this release solidifies his place as a dominant force in contemporary rap, resonating with fans worldwide who have closely followed his journey from mixtape sensation to international superstar.