Whelp, that was fast. DJ Akademiks’ Twitch account has been reportedly banned coincidentally after a controversial incident involving inappropriate comments made to a 15-year-old streamer. On Tuesday, January 28, users discovered that Akademiks’ profile was no longer accessible, with a message stating, “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

Wow. Swift action from a platform that most certainly does not mess around.

Get this, following the ban, the Akademiks TV account issued a statement claiming that the suspension was due to Akademiks’ involvement in a conversation with banned streamer Adin Ross on whether Ross had donated $10,000 to the family of Kendrick Lamar’s cousin for medical needs. However, many on social media expressed skepticism about this explanation, with some users questioning the true cause behind the ban.

Advertisement

Oh…really?

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing Akademiks making inappropriate remarks to a 15-year-old streamer, Nour. In the clip, Akademiks can be heard asking Nour, “You’re telling me there’s not another 15-year-old you could buss down?” The video spread quickly, sparking backlash online.

In response to the criticism, Akademiks addressed the incident, taking accountability for his actions. “I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game,” he said in a statement. “Trust me, I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again, I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment for me, obviously. I got to watch my speech. That’s clear.” He continued, “Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible.”

ICYMI, despite his apology, the situation has continued to draw sharp criticism, with notable figures like rapper Meek Mill speaking out. After the video went viral, Meek Mill urged parents to monitor their children’s exposure to Akademiks’ content. “If [you’re] a parent, go get ya kids’ phone and block this man,” Meek tweeted. “He’s influencing kids with a very large platform that ‘kids’ like.”

As of now, the Twitch ban remains in place, and the controversy has sparked an ongoing discussion about content responsibility and the role of influencers on social media platforms.

SMH. On that note, that’s all we got.