Drake Continues to Tease Album with PND in Note to Toronto: ‘$$$OON’

Drake is visiting Australia and New Zealand for his Anita Max Wynn Tour. Before he left, he delivered words of inspiration to his Toronto family and teased his album with PND.

“Love to all the 6’ers,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Winter months are the toughest. S–t can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other. Be back in a flash. $$$OON.”

Where is the tease? Inside his “$$$OON,” as the Boy has been using “$$$” to keep the album with his OVO brother in fan’s mind. You can see the message below.

Drake is officially making his run on the Anita Max Wynn Tour, which will carry him across Austrailia and New Zealand for an extended stay. Complex was in the house for night one and shared the tracklist for the show. Drake plays all the bangers from “Over” to “Rich Baby Daddy” to “I’m on One” and more. You can see the full tracklist below.

Drake, the five-time Grammy-winning, multi-platinum global artist, has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand with The Anita Max Win Tour next year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Sunday, February 9, at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, with additional stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. These performances mark Drake’s first visit to the region since his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour.

Following the success of his record-breaking It’s All A Blur Tour, which wrapped earlier this year after 80 sold-out shows in North America, Drake’s upcoming tour promises unforgettable experiences for fans Down Under.

Ticket Details:

Tickets go on general sale Friday, December 6, at 12 p.m. local time via drakerelated.com and livenation.com.

Presales:

Mastercard Presale: December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m.

December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m. Vodafone Presale (Australia): December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m.

December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m. One NZ Presale (New Zealand): December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m.

December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m. Westfield Reserved Tickets: December 5, 1 p.m.

Prepare for an electrifying tour that brings Drake’s chart-topping hits and dynamic performances to fans across the region.