Drake aka the Boy has officially arrived in Australia ahead of his highly anticipated Anita Max Win Tour, set to kick off February 9 in Melbourne.

Drizzy teased his arrival over the weekend with an Instagram story captioned, “👀👀👀👀 owls taking flight soon,” accompanied by an Australian OVO soccer jersey. Now that he’s down under, and for the record most Aussies don’t care for that term, the Hotline Bling rapper is sharing glimpses of his journey, posting a series of photos and videos on his IG carousel. The first image captures him dining at Nobu with friends, followed by a clip of him stepping off his private plane. He also shared a breathtaking aerial view, before diving into the surreal with an image of cartoon bananas in striped suits and a muscular anime kangaroo wearing boxing gloves.

Get this, the fun continued with a throwback shot from Drake’s last Australian performance in 2017, and he ended the post with a stunning image of what could be his temporary home for the next few weeks.

Here’s the post from the gram:

As Australian fans eagerly await the start of the Anita Max Win Tour, which promises a month-long thrill ride, many are speculating about the songs Drake might perform. There’s been much buzz about whether he’ll throw in any diss tracks from his long-running feud with Kendrick Lamar, especially considering Lamar’s Super Bowl performance coincides with the tour. Before you start going down rabbit holes, it looks like there won’t be any diss tracks on the roster—though that doesn’t rule out any surprises during the shows. One can only hope.

But here’s what we think will happen. Fans may expect a setlist packed with 39 hits spanning Drake’s entire career. Songs like “One Dance,” “Trophies,” “Headlines,” and “Nice For What” are confirmed to make the cut, representing his diverse catalog of chart-toppers.

Whelp, Drake is doing his thing down in Australia. Selling out shows and proving he’s a global icon. That part.