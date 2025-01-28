Gap and Sean Wotherspoon Unveil Expanded GapVintage Partnership for 2025

Gap is deepening its collaboration with Sean Wotherspoon, the brand’s Global Vintage Curator, with the launch of GapVintage on February 4, 2025. This expanded partnership will give customers worldwide access to curated collections directly from Gap’s iconic product archive, showcasing American classics since 1969.

The GapVintage program will feature seasonal vintage drops throughout the year, starting with a collection highlighting pieces from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. This first release includes popular items like the ’90s Striped Pocket T-Shirt ($55), Classic Logo Hoodie ($85), rare finds like the ’80s Denim Jacket Hoodie ($90), and the ’90s Nylon Anorak Zip-Up Windbreaker ($90). Wotherspoon carefully sources these items from his travels and embody the brand’s rich history of quality craftsmanship.

“I’m thrilled to see Gap bring this program to a global scale,” said Wotherspoon. The first drop will be available online and at Gap’s Flatiron Store in New York, with select pop-ups in Japan. For more updates, follow Gap and Wotherspoon on social media.

Advertisement