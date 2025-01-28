Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man authorities claim is responsible for Tupac Shakur’s murder, has reportedly been involved in a jailhouse altercation while awaiting trial for the high-profile case.

According to reports, Davis and another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas engaged in what officials described as “mutual combat,” exchanging blows and grappling before Davis allegedly placed the other man in a headlock.

The fight escalated to the point where correctional officers had to intervene, using pepper spray to separate the two inmates.

As a result of the incident, Davis is now facing an additional charge of battery by a prisoner, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Reports also state that Davis told officers he was “just standing his ground.”

Davis has been in custody since September 2023, when he was indicted for his alleged role in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, marking a significant development in a decades-long investigation. Davis has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, and his trial is scheduled to begin in March 2025.

This latest incident adds another layer of complexity to an already high-profile case, drawing attention to Davis’ time in custody as he awaits trial for one of the most infamous cases in hip-hop history.