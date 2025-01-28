Lifestyle

N.O.R.E. Joins Rewind It 10 as Ambassador for Jet-Black Hair Dye

January 28, 2025
Shawn Grant

Men’s beard and hair dye brand Rewind It 10 has announced musician and Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E. as the official ambassador for its Jet-Black hair dye product, now available at CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and Rewindit10.com.

N.O.R.E., known for hits like “Oye Mi Canto” and “Nothin,” has gained prominence as the co-host of Drink Champs, a top-50 U.S. podcast per Edison Research’s 2024 report. Since 2016, the podcast has featured interviews with major figures in entertainment and sports, including Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and Alicia Keys.

After sporting a bald look for decades, N.O.R.E. grew out his hair in early 2024, crediting Rewind It 10 for its ability to cover grays, enhance his hairline, and maintain a youthful appearance. He now joins a star-studded lineup of ambassadors, including Travis Kelce, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe, who co-founded the brand alongside Carolyn and Jeff Aronson in 2023.

With its mission to address diverse haircare needs and destigmatize hair coloring, Rewind It 10 has become a top seller, generating over $50 million in sales since expanding to CVS in 2024.