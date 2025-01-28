N.O.R.E. Joins Rewind It 10 as Ambassador for Jet-Black Hair Dye

Men’s beard and hair dye brand Rewind It 10 has announced musician and Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E. as the official ambassador for its Jet-Black hair dye product, now available at CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and Rewindit10.com.

N.O.R.E., known for hits like “Oye Mi Canto” and “Nothin,” has gained prominence as the co-host of Drink Champs, a top-50 U.S. podcast per Edison Research’s 2024 report. Since 2016, the podcast has featured interviews with major figures in entertainment and sports, including Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and Alicia Keys.

After sporting a bald look for decades, N.O.R.E. grew out his hair in early 2024, crediting Rewind It 10 for its ability to cover grays, enhance his hairline, and maintain a youthful appearance. He now joins a star-studded lineup of ambassadors, including Travis Kelce, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe, who co-founded the brand alongside Carolyn and Jeff Aronson in 2023.

With its mission to address diverse haircare needs and destigmatize hair coloring, Rewind It 10 has become a top seller, generating over $50 million in sales since expanding to CVS in 2024.