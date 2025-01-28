Jake Paul and Logan Paul dropped a bombshell announcement on social media Tuesday, teasing a potential showdown between the two brothers that they’re calling “The moment you’ve waited a decade for.”

But is this real or just cap? Let’s unpack …

As you can imagine, the announcement has set the internet ablaze, with speculation swirling about the nature of the event—especially since it might not even be a true boxing match.

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/r7PO9Q8ExJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2025

Get this, the brothers shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the event will be streamed on Max on March 27. Further details are expected to come Thursday, which could shed light on whether this will be a traditional fight or something else entirely. Notably, the fight doesn’t appear on BoxRec, the official record for professional and amateur boxing bouts, which doesn’t list exhibitions. This has led many to believe the event may not be a competitive match at all.

This social media announcement, because everything is via post these days, comes on the heels of a quiet period for Jake Paul, who has yet to confirm his next opponent after defeating Mike Tyson on November 15.

Paul won the fight by unanimous decision in a bout that was anticipated to be a major turning point in his boxing career.

Despite the buildup, the fight itself ended up being anticlimactic, with Tyson, 57, appearing a step slower than usual, and Paul not facing the level of challenge many had expected.

Let’s put it this way. The fight itself was bleh, at best.

Still, the fight with Tyson proved to be a massive success. Held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the event drew 72,300 fans and generated more than $18 million at the live gate—making it one of the highest-grossing boxing events in the U.S. outside of Nevada. Netflix reported that its broadcast of the fight peaked with 65 million concurrent livestreams, including 38 million from viewers in the U.S., demonstrating just how much interest Paul has cultivated in his boxing career.

While Jake Paul’s clash with Tyson turned heads, it also raised expectations for what would come next—expectations that, with this new teaser, might not be as high for a real fight.

But really, are they “fighting” each other or is this just another spectacle to keep fans guessing? Time will tell, but with the hype already mounting, the upcoming March event is shaping up to be a must-watch—whatever it turns out to be.