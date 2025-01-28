Okay Weezy. We like to hear when you reflect on your own music. And when it comes to his work, Lil Wayne revealed his personal favorite verse. Crazy, it might not be what fans expect. In a recent conversation with Maverick Carter for his Mavericks series, Weezy was asked to name the rap verse that stands out as his best work. Surprisingly, the 42-year-old superstar picked a track from almost three decades ago—the Hot Boys’ debut album Get It How U Live!, released in 1997.

And the winner is “Block Burner,” his solo track from the album, as his greatest lyrical achievement. He explained that it not only marked a significant moment in his career but also earned him respect from some of Hip-Hop’s toughest critics, particularly in New York.

“To me, to this day, my best verse is gonna always be my verse on my first solo song on the Hot Boys album. It was a song called ‘Block Burner,’” Wayne shared with Carter. “And so, when we would go do shows and stuff in New York, even a TV show or something—if they had another New York artist on that, they would always pull me to the side and let me know like, ‘Bro, I respect that you rap like that and don’t cuss.’”

As you can imagine verse, which came early in Wayne’s career, left an indelible mark on the game and solidified his place among the greats. It’s clear that, for Wayne, the respect he earned from his peers in New York holds a special place in his heart, even decades later.

Here’s the full interview below.