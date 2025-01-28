Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars Host Apple Music 1 Special for “Fat Juicy & Wet” Release

To celebrate the release of their electrifying new collaboration, “Fat Juicy & Wet,” Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars team up for a special episode on Apple Music 1, airing today, January 27, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The duo shares stories about their collaboration and spins their favorite club anthems.

Listeners can tune in live for free or catch the episode anytime on demand with an Apple Music subscription.

During the special, Bruno Mars revealed his admiration for Sexyy Red, stating, “I got a club out in Las Vegas, and at midnight, it is mandatory that they play a Sexyy Red record.”

Sexyy Red, known for her unapologetic style, expressed her excitement, saying, “Thank you, Bruno. I appreciate you. You’re turning a young bitch up right now, a young, hood bitch.”

This dynamic pairing promises a high-energy celebration fans won’t want to miss.