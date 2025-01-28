Fans and the Hip-Hop community have been waiting on Snoop Dogg to address performing during Crypto Ball at the inauguration of Donald Trump. They finally got their message.

In a video post on Instagram post, Snoop offered, “Y’all can’t hate enough me for me, I love too much.”

He added, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man. Still a hundred percent Black. All out til you ball out, or fall out. I ain’t going nowhere, cuh. I’m right here. Get the Crypto on Crip, though.”

Advertisement

Elon Musk is poking fun at Snoop Dogg for performing at the 2024 inauguration. Sharing a 2016 video where Snoop called Black Trump performers an “Uncle Tom” next to the 2024 performance video, Musk had one message: “The vibe shift is real [laughing emoji]”

The vibe shift is real 😂 https://t.co/DjH5LRsL8N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

A storm of controversy erupted across social media after it was reported that rappers Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly, and Soulja Boy performed at inaugural events for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. The performances, part of the festivities leading up to Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th president, were met with widespread criticism, particularly from Black Twitter.

The Crypto Ball and Performances Paid in Bitcoin

On Friday, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross headlined the exclusive Crypto Ball, a black-tie event organized by crypto entrepreneur David Sacks, recently appointed by Trump as the “AI and Crypto Czar.” The two hip-hop legends reportedly accepted payment for their performances in Bitcoin, currently trading at a staggering $103,000 per coin.

Soulja Boy also took the stage at the event, which celebrated Trump’s commitment to being the first crypto-friendly president.

Nelly Performed at Liberty Ball

Rapper Nelly performed at the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday, January 20, alongside the Village People and country music star Jason Aldean. The 50-year-old rapper, known for hits like Hot in Herre and Dilemma, joins a lineup of artists who have faced backlash for aligning with Trump’s inaugural celebrations.

Social Media Outrage: “Tap Dancing for Massa”

News of the rappers’ performances quickly ignited outrage online, particularly among Black Twitter users. Many labeled the artists “sellouts” and compared them to singer Chrisette Michele, who faced similar backlash for performing at Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

“Where would the likes of Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Rick Ross be without Black people? We propelled them to where they are now. By buying their albums or whatever their endeavors. We will no longer support sellouts any longer. So white people, it’s your turn and your time to take over,” one user wrote.

Snoop AND Nelly?! Tap Dancing for Massa is how we’re starting off 2025?! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CAFNVOX3vq — Candiace’s Clap Backs 🗣️💨 (@beautifulwon323) January 18, 2025

Others expressed their disappointment at the timing of the performances, coming just days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“No black people are really embarrassing. You telling me Snoop, Nelly, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy all performed for this man? I’m really disgusted. Right before MLK day too,” one post read.

🚨BREAKING: Rap icon Rick Ross is currently performing on stage at a Trump Inaugural Ball in DC!



2 DAYS UNTIL THE GOLDEN AGE!🔥 pic.twitter.com/iH7XivfDe5 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 18, 2025

Calls for Accountability

Many users called for a uniform response to the artists’ actions, referencing the backlash Chrisette Michele faced in 2017.

“Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Soulja Boy, and Rick Ross are all supporting Donald Trump. Surely the culture will treat them the same way they tried to treat Drake by accusing him of being a Trump supporter with no proof, right?”

Another wrote, “So we need to cancel Snoop, Rick Ross, & Nelly? Who else? I want people to not be selective because when Chrisette Michele did it, it was an issue. Y’all keep that same energy!”