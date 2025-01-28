Reigning two-time NBA slam dunk contest champion Mac McClung will return to All-Star Weekend in San Francisco to compete for an unprecedented third consecutive title, sources tell ESPN.

McClung, who joined the Orlando Magic on a two-way contract in October, aims to become the first player in the history of the NBA to secure a dunk contest three-peat. The elite four-man field includes San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, and Milwaukee Bucks second-year player Andre Jackson Jr.

While Nate Robinson holds the distinction of being a three-time champion, no player has ever achieved three consecutive victories.

