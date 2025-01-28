Former Danity Kane member D. Woods has spoken out about her “troubling interactions” with Diddy in a recent interview with ABC News‘ Eva Pilgrim. Woods alleged that Diddy fostered a “verbally abusive work environment” during her time in the iconic girl group, sharing how his behavior impacted the members.

“He did it in different ways with all of us,” Woods explained. “Picking and prodding, just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you.”

When asked to elaborate on how the environment was “predatory,” Woods described feeling dehumanized. “Somebody constantly treating you like a piece of meat, only seeing, only valuing you for your sex appeal,” she said. “In some of the environments, it was even scary to be by yourself.”

Woods also shared that she initially looked up to Diddy, viewing him as a “hero of our community.” However, her perspective shifted after working with him. When asked what she would say to Diddy if they crossed paths today, Woods responded, “I honestly do not know. But I don’t think you really have to say anything, as long as I’m holding my head up high and my shoulders back.”

Diddy’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement provided to People, they criticized recent documentaries covering the claims, stating, “These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context.”

The statement continued, “By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction.”

Currently, Diddy is being held in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled to begin in May.