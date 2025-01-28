Who said love is dead? Well, maybe not dead but Rihanna is definitely setting the record straight about her Valentine’s Day vibes—and she’s not here for “corny” love songs. In a new Valentine’s Day-themed clip for her Savage X Fenty brand, the superstar shared her candid thoughts on romance, while modeling a striking fuchsia and red lingerie set.

“I’ve done Galentines for, um, several years,” Rihanna quipped in the video titled Savage X Fenty Presents: Love Your Way!, before adding, “But it’s very nice to have a Valentine.”

Rihanna for Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day

‘this or that’ game 💞 pic.twitter.com/OeDD5LK612 — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) January 27, 2025

The Man Down singer then opened up about her approach to the holiday, saying she prefers to stay at home and keep it simple when it comes to romantic gestures.

When asked whether she’d prefer a love song or a love letter, Rihanna didn’t hold back. “Ugh, please! Never make me a love song!” she declared with a laugh. “That is corny, trust me. I’ve seen it.”

Her playful comments kind of align with the broader message of her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day campaign, where she stars as the brand’s resident cupid. The campaign also features Love Is Blind stars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, along with popular TikTok duo Hayley and Jules LeBlan, all adding to the sultry vibe of the holiday ads.

Maybe the Anti artist has a point. Anti Valentine’s Day. That part.