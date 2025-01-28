Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Ye Wears Dipset Chain in New Picture with Jim Jones

January 28, 2025
Shawn Grant

Jim Jones and Ye have found each other in Tokyo. The two shared a picture with Justin LaBoy and Ye is wearing a Dipset chain.

Later, Capo spoke on his trip and the moment, “This is about believing in yourself when no one else will. I’m a student and a teacher. The past five days, I was the student. I learned so much about character. Never judge unless you wearing a black robe.”

Jones also heard parts of the Bully album, calling it “crazy” and warning it would be a problem for all artists when Ye decides to deliver the work.

