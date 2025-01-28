Ye Wears Dipset Chain in New Picture with Jim Jones

Jim Jones and Ye have found each other in Tokyo. The two shared a picture with Justin LaBoy and Ye is wearing a Dipset chain.

Later, Capo spoke on his trip and the moment, “This is about believing in yourself when no one else will. I’m a student and a teacher. The past five days, I was the student. I learned so much about character. Never judge unless you wearing a black robe.”

Jones also heard parts of the Bully album, calling it “crazy” and warning it would be a problem for all artists when Ye decides to deliver the work.

