A$AP Rocky’s Manager Takes Responsibility for Ammo Found At Rapper’s Home

A$AP Rocky’s legal battle just took another unexpected turn. The Harlem rapper, who faces serious charges that could land him behind bars for up to 24 years, received a surprising assist from a longtime associate in court this week.

On Monday, A$AP Lou, a member of the A$AP Mob collective, testified that the gun ammunition found in Rocky’s home during a 2022 police search actually belonged to him—not the rapper. According to Lou, he mistakenly left the magazine at Rocky’s house before authorities arrived.

“I took everything except for one magazine,” he told the court. “It was a Glock 43 magazine.” However, he clarified that he didn’t even own a Glock 43, admitting that he accidentally bought the wrong magazine instead of one for his Glock 42.

“When you’re in the store, everything is next to each other,” he explained. “I didn’t realize until that day that I had mistakenly grabbed it.” Lou also insisted that the clip had never been used or fired. When asked why he didn’t return it, his answer was simple: “It’s a $20 magazine. That would have cost more in gas to go there and back with my time.”

Lou isn’t the only Mob member backing Rocky in court. Fellow A$AP affiliate A$AP Twelvyy also took the stand, claiming that Rocky never even had a real gun during the alleged altercation with A$AP Relli. Instead, Twelvyy testified that Rocky was carrying a prop gun, the kind used on music video sets.

“[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun,” Twelvyy stated. “Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense.” He recalled Rocky obtaining the fake weapon from a video shoot in the Bronx, adding, “The first time I saw it, it wasn’t on him or anything. It was for a video shoot, a B&B video shoot in the Bronx.”

These statements directly contradict the allegations made by A$AP Relli, the former Mob member accusing Rocky of pulling a firearm on him. Relli insists that Rocky approached him aggressively and fired the weapon, grazing his knuckles in the process.

“Truthfully, it was all like a movie,” Relli testified. “It was weird, just the way he was walking. There was no time to talk, no time for nothing.”

With conflicting testimonies and high stakes, Rocky’s trial remains one of the most closely watched legal battles in hip-hop right now. Whether Lou’s and Twelvyy’s statements will help Rocky’s case remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure—the courtroom drama is far from over.