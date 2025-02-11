Dame Dash Shares Final Convo With Irv Gotti: ‘I Don’t Want To See You Die’

Dame Dash recently opened up about a heartfelt conversation with fellow hip-hop mogul Irv Gotti shortly before his passing earlier this month, despite the two not being on the best terms.

On a recent episode of Dame’s America Nu Network YouTube channel, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder reflected on a text he sent Irv after learning about his health struggles.

"I don't wanna see you die."



Dame Dash reacts to the passing of Irv Gotti and reveals he reached out to Irv Gotti after discovering his struggles with diabetes despite them not seeing eye to eye in the last couple of years of Irv Gotti’s life.



(🎥America Nu Network/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/n3yXI1s9Xa — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 7, 2025

“It’s the type of thing where I’m not surprised based on what I knew about his health and the way he was dealing with it, but it’s still shocking,” Dame said. “Regardless of what our relationship was at that moment, we were brothers. We’ve known each other for almost 30 years.”

Advertisement

Dame continued, acknowledging their strained relationship over the past few years: “Me and Irv weren’t seeing eye to eye in recent times, but when I found out about his health struggles, I reached out. I sent him a message that said, ‘Irv, regardless of anything, we’re brothers, and I don’t want to see you die.’ I looked at the text today and reminded myself: ‘Let me know if there’s anything I can do to help.’”

Irv’s response was optimistic: “Yo, I’m getting better, Dame!”

Dame added that if he had been more involved in Irv’s life, he would have pushed for healthier habits. “I would have made it a lifestyle for him. I would’ve made it uncool to neglect your health. To die over food—it doesn’t make sense. Food isn’t worth leaving this world over, especially when your family is left behind.”