DJ Akademiks Challenges the NFL to Sue Him for Leaking Kendrick Lamar’s Performance Setlist

DJ Akademiks says he was facing a lawsuit from the NFL for leaking Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime setlist.

“Sorry Kendrick that I leaked ur performance,” Akademiks shared on Instagram. “I apologize. U did ya thing tho. … I leaked Kendrick Super Bowl performance hoping he would change it… he ain’t do it… he doubled down. I’m wat the culture was feeling… I tried to save y’all from that.”

He added, “The NFL hit me, ‘Ak, we’re going to sue you. Well, do then.”

You can hear it from Akademiks below.