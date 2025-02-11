Jewish Staffers At Yeezy Sue Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from a former Jewish employee who alleges he subjected her and other staffers at Yeezy to relentless anti-Semitic harassment, including praising Adolf Hitler and openly embracing Nazi ideology.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff, who worked as a marketing specialist for Yeezy, claims she was abruptly fired after objecting to Ye’s repeated anti-Semitic behavior.

One of the most shocking allegations in the lawsuit is that Kanye sent a group text to her and another Jewish employee, writing: “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.”

She further claims that after she suggested he publicly distance himself from Nazism following the backlash surrounding his 2024 album Vultures Vol. 1, Kanye responded by texting her: “I Am A NAZI.”

The suit also details a pattern of verbal abuse, with Kanye allegedly berating her in group chats with messages such as “Cut the bull**,”* “F** out of here,”* and calling her a “heartless sociopath.” In another instance, he allegedly told her to “shut the f** up, bitch.”*

Other disturbing messages Kanye allegedly sent her include “Hail Hitler,” “You ugly as f**,”* “You stupid a* corny bitch,”* “You piece of s**,”* and “F** you, bitch.”*

She also claims Kanye referenced his infamous 2022 tweet—where he threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”—by messaging her, “You what’s left after I said deathcon.”

According to the lawsuit, after she reported Ye’s conduct to her manager, she was swiftly fired. She alleges that before her termination, Kanye even taunted her, saying, “Now sue me, you corny a* bitch.”*

Now, she is doing just that, seeking damages for the alleged discrimination and harassment.

As of now, Kanye’s team has yet to respond to the lawsuit.