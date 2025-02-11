The Justice Department has directed federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The move, ordered by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, marks an extraordinary intervention in a high-profile case led by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to a memo obtained by Reuters, Bove instructed prosecutors to dismiss the case against Adams “as soon as practical.” The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, which initially brought the charges, has not yet filed for dismissal in court. Neither the office nor Adams’ attorney, Alex Spiro, provided immediate comments.

The Democratic mayor was indicted in September on five counts of corruption, including allegations that he accepted travel perks and foreign political donations from Turkish officials in exchange for policy favors. Adams has pleaded not guilty, maintaining that the Biden administration unfairly targeted him for his criticisms of its immigration policies.

Advertisement

The charges were initially brought under former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, a Biden appointee. However, President Donald Trump, who took office in January, has expressed sympathy for Adams, suggesting in December that he might consider a pardon.

Adams’ trial was set to begin in April, just months before the June Democratic primary, where he faces multiple challengers. While the Justice Department’s decision could significantly impact the mayor’s political future, legal experts note that the case is not officially dismissed until prosecutors formally request it.