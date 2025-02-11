Kendrick Lamar Dominates TikTok Following Grammys Sweep and Halftime Performance

For two consecutive Sundays, Kendrick Lamar has captivated audiences with his Grammy-winning success and a halftime performance that left fans and critics alike buzzing. His electrifying show showcased his lyrical prowess and sparked widespread discussions across social media, particularly on TikTok, where users dissected its deeper meaning.

Fans quickly analyzed the symbolism and hidden messages in his performance, with many posts focusing on Samuel L. Jackson portraying Uncle Sam, the dancers’ red, white, and blue attire, and other politically charged imagery.

Beyond the halftime show, Kendrick’s music has ignited viral dance trends. His track “Hey Now” is surging on TikTok, thanks to a routine by creator Chazz (@imchazz).

Additional creators have joined in the new trend:

Other songs, including “Not Like Us” and “Luther,” gained momentum, with over 3.5 million and 2 million video creations, respectively. Additional hits like “tv off,” “peekaboo,” and “squabble up” continue to dominate playlists and challenges across the platform.