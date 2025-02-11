featured News Exclusives

New Prison Photos Of Blueface Surface Online

February 11, 2025
Sha Be Allah

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), Blueface shared new photos from behind bars on Instagram. The images show the “Thotiana” rapper holding a phone to his ear, with a blurred background behind him.

The 27-year-old has been incarcerated since January and was sentenced in August to four years for violating probation related to a 2021 assault case. Additionally, Las Vegas authorities issued a warrant for his involvement in a 2022 shooting incident. While he ultimately received more probation, a suspended jail sentence, and credit for 30 days already served, his legal troubles continue to mount.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, took to the comment section to offer support, writing: “We all miss you, son, and we’re praying for your healing through and through. Don’t worry, I got the kids as much as possible.”

