New Prison Photos Of Blueface Surface Online

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), Blueface shared new photos from behind bars on Instagram. The images show the “Thotiana” rapper holding a phone to his ear, with a blurred background behind him.

The 27-year-old has been incarcerated since January and was sentenced in August to four years for violating probation related to a 2021 assault case. Additionally, Las Vegas authorities issued a warrant for his involvement in a 2022 shooting incident. While he ultimately received more probation, a suspended jail sentence, and credit for 30 days already served, his legal troubles continue to mount.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, took to the comment section to offer support, writing: “We all miss you, son, and we’re praying for your healing through and through. Don’t worry, I got the kids as much as possible.”

